VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,429,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.55 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

