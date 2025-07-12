Auour Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV)

Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Price Performance

PRIV stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84. SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Get SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The SPDR SSgA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in a wide variety of debt securities with different maturities, including public and private credit, in addition to illiquid securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.