Auour Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV)

Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Price Performance
PRIV stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84. SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $25.31.
SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/07 – 07/11
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.