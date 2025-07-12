Family Firm Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.63 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

