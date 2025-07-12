VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Family Firm Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,882 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.35% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 169,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.46 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.