Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

