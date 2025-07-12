International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Position Lessened by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $283.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $178.50 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

