Family Firm Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

