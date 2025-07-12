Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.66. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Profile



Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

