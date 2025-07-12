Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after buying an additional 235,504 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.