Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

BSX opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

