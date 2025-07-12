Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.53 and a 200 day moving average of $283.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.