Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,096 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

