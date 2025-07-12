Xponance Inc. Sells 104 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7%

TRV stock opened at $254.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

