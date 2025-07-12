Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $55,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $473.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.10.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.