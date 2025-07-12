Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

CRH Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

