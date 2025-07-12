SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

