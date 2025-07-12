Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $210.64 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,089.85. The trade was a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

