Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58, reports. The company had revenue of $1,891,630.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $60.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.
About Tsuruha
