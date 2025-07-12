Lane & Associates LLC Has $511,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
XT stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
