Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $288.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

