iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.