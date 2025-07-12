Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

