Lane & Associates LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $274.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average is $218.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

