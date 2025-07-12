iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

