Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 467 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 46,142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.