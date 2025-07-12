Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

