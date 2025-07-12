521,086 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

