eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.11 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in eBay by 2,536.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,346,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.