Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 555 Shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Performance

UVV stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Universal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

