54,021 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

