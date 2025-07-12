Xponance Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $20,348,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.