U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

USB opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

