Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – July 9th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Oracle, and Salesforce are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent equity shares in companies engaged in the delivery of medical care, the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology products, and medical devices. They’re often viewed as defensive investments because demand for healthcare services and treatments tends to remain relatively stable regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.41. 23,957,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,651,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,322. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.63 and its 200 day moving average is $444.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 28,981,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,611,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The company has a market capitalization of $660.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.14.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. 3,371,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

