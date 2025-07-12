Xponance Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,963,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,575,000 after purchasing an additional 181,899 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.51. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,554 shares of company stock worth $79,097,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

