MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CAT opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.19.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.64.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

