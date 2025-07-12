State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.84 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

