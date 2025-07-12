State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $267.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ECL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.