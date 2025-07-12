Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $244.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average is $213.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

