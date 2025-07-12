Zebec Network Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $256.19 million and $38.10 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,853,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,853,237.883805 with 84,561,184,732.587105 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00340729 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $45,413,723.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

