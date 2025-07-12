MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) & G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Critical Comparison

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.77% 27.65% 13.77% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.76 $284.97 million $7.25 23.84 G4S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and G4S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than G4S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSA Safety Incorporporated and G4S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 2 3 1 2.83 G4S 0 0 0 0 0.00

MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has a consensus target price of $191.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than G4S.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats G4S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

