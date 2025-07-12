Eliza (elizawakesup) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $826.16 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,981,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,981,944.892835. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00220032 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $863,672.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

