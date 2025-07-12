Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

