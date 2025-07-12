Comparing Biocorrx (BICX) and Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocorrx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $10,000.00 -$5.11 million -0.98 Biocorrx Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.69

Biocorrx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. Biocorrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocorrx’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx N/A N/A -226.71% Biocorrx Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Biocorrx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biocorrx rivals beat Biocorrx on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

