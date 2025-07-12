Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 28.5% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.05 ($0.18). Approximately 2,860,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,198% from the average daily volume of 124,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).

Indus Gas Stock Up 13.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £32.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.