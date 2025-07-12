Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Up 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 2,166,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 717,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

