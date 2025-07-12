Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 337.54 ($4.55), with a volume of 784856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.40 ($4.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital downgraded Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 ($7.76) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.90) to GBX 390 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BYIT

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 466.64.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 25.47%. Research analysts predict that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bytes Technology Group

In other news, insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.91), for a total value of £259,399.68 ($349,925.37). Also, insider Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.74), for a total value of £326,320 ($440,199.65). Insiders sold a total of 136,476 shares of company stock worth $68,845,968 over the last three months. 9.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bytes Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.