SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $193.68 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $193.68 million and approximately $56.22 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 284,313,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,346,095 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The official message board for SushiSwap is www.sushi.com/blog. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

