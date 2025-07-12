Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342.85 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 341.80 ($4.61), with a volume of 417874000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.65 ($4.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Barclays Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.79.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 23,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.40), for a total transaction of £76,267.70 ($102,883.72). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 13,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.40), for a total transaction of £42,745.12 ($57,662.38). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

