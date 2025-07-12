Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 78,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,674,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (6.28) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sound Energy Company Profile

In other Sound Energy news, insider Graham Lyon purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,979.63). Company insiders own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

Featured Articles

