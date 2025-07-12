Country Club Bank Purchases 50 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $468.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.65. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

